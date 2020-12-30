Better not to lose when it's not possible to win, says ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas after draw with Chennaiyin FC

ATK Mohun Bagan failed to score for the first time in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) as their encounter against Chennaiyin FC ended in a 0-0 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. With this draw, the Mariners moved to the top of the points table with 17 points from 8 matches.

It was not our best game, but we got a point against a good team! It's time to think about the next game! come on guys!⚔️👊🏻 #joymohunbagan 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/PZayHTt9XH — 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐢🐯 (@Tiri1991) December 29, 2020

Although ATK Mohun Bagan shared the spoils with Chennaiyin FC, their head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was pleased with the outcome. Speaking to the media after the match, Habas said:

"(I am) not disappointed. When it is not possible to win, it is better not to lose. Today, there was no good performance. We created no good chance, but it was a draw. Actually, now ATK Mohun Bagan is first. At the end of 2020, we are first."

ATK Mohun Bagan had a seven-day rest as compared to Chennaiyin FC, who only had three days time to prepare for the encounter. However, Habas downplayed the advantage they had prior to the match.

"We play matches continuously for another week. I have no excuses. In football, excuses are only in the final score," the two-time ISL winning coach added.

Prabir will have his moment: Antonio Lopez Habas

Prabir Das (L) has a wonderful partnership with Roy Krishna (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Despite having a stellar performance in the last season, Prabir Das wasn't in ATK Mohun Bagan's starting line-up for three matches now. He replaced Manvir Singh in the 68th minute of the match today and delivered five crosses from the right flank.

The ATK Mohun Bagan coach said they are choosing carefully to avoid injuries and assured that Prabir Das will get his moment.

"We have Manvir (Singh) and the team is playing good in this formation. Prabir (Das) is a very important player. He will have his moment. But, the same player can't play every game in the first eleven. In this competition, there is too much stress and too much injury. So, we have to choose proper moments," Habas concluded.

ATK Mohun Bagan next face NorthEast United on 3rd January at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.