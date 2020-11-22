Chennaiyin FC have announced Rafael Crivellaro as their captain for the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The club has named Eli Sabia and Anirudh Thapa as the vice-captains who will lead the team in the absence of Rafael. Chennaiyin FC will start their ISL 2020-21 season against Jamshedpur FC, on Tuesday.

Anirudh Thapa, commonly known as India's Zidane among the fans, is the only Indian on the club's list of leaders this season. It is a fantastic opportunity for the young midfielder, who could go on to become the national team captain if he succeeds in this role at Chennaiyin FC.

Rafael Crivellaro, who played an important role in the club's turnaround last season, has been handed additional responsibility this year after being announced as the club's first-choice leader. Crivellaro will aim to be a role model for the youngsters in the team and continue his rich vein of form this season.

Previous reports suggested that Tajikistan midfielder Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev was the main candidate to lead the side in ISL 2020-21. However, head coach Csaba László decided to name Rafael Crivellaro as captain, with Brazilian defender Eli Sabia and young sensation Anirudh Thapa named as his deputies.

Chennaiyin FC go up against Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of ISL 2020-21

Two-time ISL champions Chenniayin FC will start their campaign against Jamshedpur FC at Vasco da Gama's Tilak Maidan. The team will look to begin on a positive note by winning the first game and building momentum.

The Chennai-based franchise have retained their core squad ahead of ISL 2020-21. However, the club has lost last season's top scorer Nerijus Valskis, to rivals Jamshedpur FC. The striker joins former Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle, who has also joined Jamshedpur FC on a two-year contract.

Despite retaining their core, Chennaiyin FC have made a few changes, especially in the overseas department, where they have added several new players. Rafael Crivellaro and Eli Sabia are the only overseas players who have been retained from last year's squad. With several big names in the squad, the Marina Machans will be favourites to make it to the playoffs once again.