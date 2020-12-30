Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo confident that goals will come after goalless draw with ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC drew their second consecutive match in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as they shared the spoils with ATK Mohun Bagan in a goalless draw.

Chennaiyin FC had numerous opportunities to take the lead, but ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya's saves ensured the goal remained elusive.

Despite a goal not coming their way, the Chennaiyin FC gaffer Csaba Laszlo was satisfied with the approach and hoped to build on it. Speaking to the media after the match, Laszlo said:

"Today again, maybe we had the chance to score two or three goals. But this is fantastic if you have so many chances. We will continue this kind of football which we are playing, and I am also confident that goals will come. Tactically, it was very good. I am very proud of the boys. After two days, it is not easy to play this game."

Reagan Singh returned to the starting line-up after serving his one-match suspension. The right-back delivered good crosses and even attempted a scorching strike from a distance in the 80th minute for Chennaiyin FC.

The Chennaiyin FC coach heaped praise on him for his efforts.

"Reagan (Singh) is a very interesting player. You saw that he also had a very good shot. Not so often in the Indian leagues you see that a right-back comes up with good crosses. Reagan is a positive human, and he showed in the pitch he deserved to be in the first eleven."

Deepak and Ali had the biggest development: Csaba Laszlo

Rahim Ali has scored two goals for Chennaiyin FC this season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Deepak Tangri was dropped to the bench as Csaba Laszlo deployed Memo Moura as the defensive midfielder against ATK Mohun Bagan. The youngster came in the 69th minute to provide more depth in the midfield. Laszlo explained the decision:

"It was very hard (to drop him) because this was a tactical decision. It's not because he played bad. But, this was the heaviest decision to make for me. Tactically, Memo (Moura) is a player who can pass better with the ball. Deepak (Tangri) was not 100% sure how he would be with (Enes) Sipovic.

"I need somebody in the bench and talked to Deepak. Honestly, Deepak and (Rahim) Ali, among the Indian players, had the biggest development," Csaba Laszlo concluded.

Rafael Crivellaro was injured in the encounter with ATK Mohun Bagan after twisting his ankle. His availability in the upcoming matches remains uncertain. However, the good news for Chennaiyin FC fans is that Esmael Goncalves will be available for selection from the next match against Hyderabad FC.