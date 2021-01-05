ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo rues lack of creativity in defeat to Hyderabad FC

Chennaiyin FC's winless run in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) extended to three games as they suffered a 1-4 defeat to Hyderabad FC. Anirudh Thapa was the lone goalscorer in Marina Machans' lackluster performance.

Chennaiyin FC had just 3 shots on target as compared to Hyderabad FC's 11. Reacting to the loss, head coach Csaba Laszlo said:

"I think this was a very bad performance from my team. This is because I didn't see creativity. We have to do definitely more, especially in the middle of the field where we lost ball possession."

On @goalquiz we had discussed the need to sign up a back-up player for Rafael Crivellaro four months ago. Thapa is good but isn't good enough to replace Rafa. Thapa's style is totally different. He doesn't want to keep the ball. Thapa is a passer not a dribbler.#CFCHFC — T.N. Raghu (@tnrags) January 4, 2021

Chennaiyin FC's playmaker Rafael Crivellaro injured himself in their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Marina Machans duly missed the Brazilian's services as the side lacked an impetus while surging forward.

"We can't hide in the shadow from Rafael (Crivellaro) because he is out. He is an important player for us. But, there are other players who have to try. I know every player has different qualities. But it's true our offensive game was very poor," said Laszlo.

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo praises the performance of Vishal Kaith

Chennaiyin FC's goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saves Joel Chianese's effort in the first minute (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC could have taken the lead in the first minute itself when Joel Chianese found himself in a one-on-one position with the goalkeeper.

The Australian also squandered a couple of opportunities later, but his side punished Chennaiyin FC in the second half.

People who didn't watch this game and just look at the scoreline won't understand how good a game Vishal Kaith has had.

Everyone has been talking about how good albino has been this season but tend to forget about Kaith.#ISL #CFCHFC — ISL Rants (@IslRants) January 4, 2021

"From the beginning, we were not in the game. I think in the first ten minutes, the match could have been 2-0 or 3-0 for the opponent. It looked like we didn't have enough attention to kick the ball out and play simple football," Laszlo opined.

Despite conceding four goals to Hyderabad FC, Laszlo was impressed by the performance of Vishal Kaith. Making his 50th ISL appearance, Kaith bailed out Chennaiyin FC on a couple of occasions early in the game.

"In the first half, Vishal (Kaith) saved two 100% chances. In the second half, he had also made good saves. For the first goal, there was a mistake. But, if I want to take somebody and say he had a good performance, it would be my goalkeeper," the coach added.

Chennaiyin FC lost their confidence after conceding the first goal and the team crumbled like a pack of cards thereafter.

The Marina Machans need to pick themselves up quickly as they lock horns with Odisha FC on Sunday at the same venue.