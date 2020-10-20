ISL 2020/21: Chennaiyin FC sign Slovakian striker Jakub Sylvestr

Slovakian forward Jakub Sylvestr has become the seventh and final overseas signing for Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC. The 31-year-old also becomes the third overseas striker signed by Csaba Laszlo after Esmael Goncalves and Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.

Sylvestr comes to Chennaiyin FC after impressing in recent times Hapoel Haifa in Israel, where he managed 5 goals in the 17 appearances in the season. Speaking to the media following his transfer, Sylvestr seemed overjoyed and stated that he was looking to put his best foot forward.

“I am really excited about signing for Chennaiyin FC and coming to India for the first time. This is quite a new adventure for me – new continent, new family, new way of life living in the bubble and playing football. I am really looking forward to being with the team in Goa very soon. I will put my best foot forward to help the team succeed,” said Sylvestr on joining the two time ISL champions.

“Jakub (Sylvestr) will add necessary attacking impetus to our squad. He has been in good goal scoring form especially over the past few years, and I am certain he will carry that touch with him to India. I am excited to see him link up with our troops and hopefully create magic in front of the opponent’s goal,” said Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Csaba Laszio.

Can Jakub Sylvestr's experience bring the goals for Chennaiyin FC?

Although he is not the most recognisable, 31-year-old Jakub Sylvestr has a keen penchant for scoring goals. His best outing as a striker came in the German leagues where he played for Erzgebirge Aue and FC Nurnberg. It was with the former that Sylvestr had perhaps the best season of his life when he managed to secure the golden boot for the 2013-14 season in the 2. Bundesliga.

Jakub Sylvestr will be expected to come up with the goods for Chennaiyin FC as the upcoming season of the Indian Super League beckons.