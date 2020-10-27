Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC announced the arrival of Cy Goddard on a season-long loan move from Italian Serie A side Benevento Calcio on Tuesday. The 23-year-old English-Japanese plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also shift to the right flank if needed.

Cy Goddard adds depth to Mumbai City FC's midfield options

Cy Goddard will compliment the likes of Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, and Rowllin Borges in the Mumbai City FC midfield. Goddard holds a Japanese passport and is slated to be the 7th AFC foreigner for the Islanders.

Goddard can dribble efficiently and provide some key through balls against the run of play. He has a tendency to dribble to the right side from his left foot on the right side of the pitch. Goddard is likely to start if the Spaniard goes with a 4-2-3-1 line-up. He may even be relegated to the Mumbai City FC bench if Lobera opts for a deep lying defensive midfield.

Goddard graduated from the Tottenham Hotspur Academy in London in 2018, after spending 12 years there. Although Benevento Calcio is his first professional contract, played 6 games during a loan stint at Cypriot First Division side Pafos FC. Mumbai City FC will be the third club in his short playing career so far. Goddard boasts of a large Premier League reserves experience as a Spurs player in his youth days.

“I’ve heard plenty of great things not just about India but the Indian Super League as well. When an opportunity to come to Mumbai City came by, I was eager to come to India, showcase my talents here, and develop my game. I am aware of the philosophy we have here with coach Sergio Lobera and it fits right with the way I like to play football," said Cy Goddard on his move to Mumbai City FC.

It’s unfortunate that we have to play in these unique conditions away from our fans, but I am prepared to give everything it takes to help the club and give our supporters good memories,” he added.

Cy Goddard in action for Spurs U21

“I am really pleased to have a great talent like Cy in our squad. He has developed from a young age at a top-level club like Tottenham and even at his young age, he brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill. Cy has the potential to grow and become an influential player here at Mumbai City, and we’re looking forward to what he can offer to the squad,” said Mumbai City FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera on bringing Cy Goddard to the squad.

Mumbai City FC is expected to open their ISL 2020-21 campaign against NorthEast United in the first round of fixtures. The 7th season will kick-off on November 20, with all games to be played behind closed doors in Goa due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The 11 teams are now under pre-season training in Goa.