ISL 2020-21: Dutch midfielder Roland Alberg signs with Hyderabad FC on loan

Hyderabad FC have bolstered their squad with the signing of attacking midfielder Roland Alberg. The 30-year-old has arrived on a loan deal from Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade and will be a part of Hyderabad FC until the end of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Dutch-born attacking midfielder will officially become the seventh overseas signing for Hyderabad FC after the transfer window opens on the 1st of January, 2021. Having played in the Netherlands, the United States, Bulgaria, and Turkey, Alberg said that he cannot wait to get started with his new club.

"I have played in many teams, in different countries around the world. But Hyderabad FC will be the first club in Asia for me and I cannot wait to get started,” said Alberg.

Roland Alberg will be the eleventh Dutch player to play in the ISL while becoming the first-ever player from the Netherlands to sign for Hyderabad FC.

Having signed for Eerste Divisie side Roda JC at the start of the 2019-20 season, Alberg has managed a total of 9 goals in 24 appearances for the club. Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez will definitely look to get the best out of the 30-year-old in the second half of the season.

“Our pre-season in the Netherlands started in July and the season in August. I only missed a couple of games in the season and played my last game on the 20th of December. So, I am fit and ready to go,” said Alberg.

Hyderabad FC started the season well by picking up victories against Odisha FC and SC East Bengal in their first six games of the season. However, losses to Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC in their last couple of games have derailed them.

Manolo Marquez will hope that the signing of Roland Alberg will turn his side's fortunes around in the second leg of matches this season.