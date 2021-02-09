FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando reveals mixed emotions after 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC

FC Goa equalized twice to stage a comeback and eke out a 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Monday. Glan Martins (45'), Igor Angulo (51'), and Ishan Pandita (90+6') were the goalscorers for the Gaurs at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC broke the deadlock when Edu Bedia conceded possession in the final third, with Hugo Boumous making a 50-yard run before finding the back of the net.

Mumbai City FC's second goal came after Adam Le Fondre nodded the ball home from a corner-kick. The league leaders scored their third when Rowllin Borges connected with Hugo Boumous' free-kick. It was the 14th goal FC Goa conceded from dead-ball situations in the ISL this season.

Revealing his reaction after the match, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando said:

"I am happy because to change the score after being two-zero is very difficult. After it became 3-2 in the last minute, the team continued to play. But, I am disappointed with the set-pieces in defense and about the transitions when we are building up."

A game to remember for the ages. What a game, what a fightback! 🔥



Proud of you, boys! 🤩#RiseAgain #MCFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/bSyTJX2S99 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 8, 2021

FC Goa ended the game with a staggering 57% ball possession and four shots on target. However, it was their fifth consecutive draw on the trot.

"Our mentality is to win three points. If you look at the statistics, we like to keep the ball, we try to find free space in the attack. We try to shoot the ball on target even from corners and sometimes, we get offside in the process. We want three points always," said FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando.

It becomes difficult to play with a totally different line of defence: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando

Advertisement

Adil Khan signed for Hyderabad FC at the beginning of the season before signing with FC Goa at the January transfer window (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

James Donachie returned to the starting line-up to partner Adil Khan at the heart of FC Goa's defence, while Saviour Gama and Seriton Fernandes were the two full-backs.

Commenting on their performance, Juan Ferrando said:

"Today, it was a totally different line of defence. It becomes difficult to play like this. If you watch the last four games, we had a different defence-line all the time. I am very happy because Adil (Khan), Aiban (Dohling), James (Donachie), Ivan (Gonzalez), and (Mohammed) Ali are all working hard. It feels like a normal team."

FC Goa will next face Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on 13th February.