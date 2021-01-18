ISL 2020-21: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando praises Ishan Pandita's positioning in set-pieces

FC Goa staged a late comeback to register a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in their encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

The Mariners took the lead through Edu Garcia in the 75th minute before Ishan Pandita equalized nine minutes later.

FC Goa's Edu Bedia swung a dangerous-looking corner-kick and James Donachie towered above his marker to get his head to it. However, ATK Mohun Bagan's Pritam Kotal made a goal-line clearance.

Ishan Pandita then latched on to the loose ball and restored parity for FC Goa by poking the ball into the back of the empty net.

This was Ishan's second goal in his debut season of ISL. The 22-year-old has made three appearances off the bench for FC Goa and is yet to make a start for his team.

When asked if he is ready to find his name in the starting line-up, coach Juan Ferrando answered:

"I am talking with him (Ishan Pandita) everyday. He is good in set-pieces and positional attacks. But, he needs to work in high press, the timing of press, the timing of runs from spaces, controlling the ball, and winning second balls. There are a lot of things. But, most important for me is to help. It's the same with Devendra (Murgaokar) and Sanson (Pereira). I need to help them and go step-by-step. It's not possible for them to do all the actions in ninety minutes."

FC Goa contained ATK Mohun Bagan well in the first half and responded nicely to their high press. However, James Donachie committed a foul on Roy Krishna at the edge of the box. Edu Garcia blasted his shot from the resultant free-kick at the top corner to give his side the lead.

"The defense against all the teams during high press was very good. Only one mistake in transition when we lost the ball, commited a foul and they scored a perfect goal," Ferrando said.

It is important to protect Igor Angulo: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando sprang a surprise by not starting the match with Igor Angulo once again (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Igor Angulo was ill before their encounter against Jamshedpur FC and didn't start the previous game. Juan Ferrando decided not to tinker with the winning combination and despite Angulo's insistence to get on the field, the FC Goa coach decided against it.

"He had an illness in the last week. In this case, it is important to protect him. He's not injured. I have to protect him because he is an important player for us," Ferrando further added.

FC Goa returns to ISL action on Saturday when they take on Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The Gaurs beat them 3-1 in the previous encounter and will be eager to get another victory over them.