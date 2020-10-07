The 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is getting closer and the clubs are ramping up their preparations. The new season promises to be a very exciting showcase of league football, albeit without the fans in the stands. FC Goa will be taking part in both the ISL and the AFC Champions League, as they finished top of the league table in the 2019-20 season.

The Indian contingent of players at the club has already started training. They are currenly awaiting the arrival of the club's new players, who have yet to land in India and undergo mandatory quarantine before joining the FC Goa squad.

The Gaurs have released a list of squad numbers ahead of the season and the fans are thrilled to see the new players approach the 2020-21 ISL season with confidence.

The squad numbers for the 2020/21 season is here! 🤩



Check out the complete list now. 👇🏻

https://t.co/ykm2dXGrQL#ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/NOwavRCHl4 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 7, 2020

FC Goa release squad numbers for 2020-21 ISL season

FC Goa has released a total of 12 new squad numbers as they have undergone a squad restructuring, with several key players departing or retiring during the off-season.

Former Real Madrid academy product Ivan Gonzalez has taken over the No. 4 shirt from Hugo Boumous, as his favorite No. 24 was unavailable. The No. 24 shirt was worn by Lenny Rodrigues since signing for FC Goa in 2018.

The new marksman at the club, Igor Angulo, has taken over the No. 17 shirt from the retiring Carlos Pena. New signing James Donachie will be seen wearing the No. 8 shirt, previously seen on the back of Coro's shirt for three consecutive seasons.

Speaking on taking over the No. 8 shirt at FC Goa, Donachie said “My initial choice was 4. However, with Ivan having taken that, it was 8 for me. I know that number means goals and I hopefully can score a few this season as well.”

Alberto Noguera has taken over the No. 5 shirt vacated by the outgoing Ahmed Jahouh.

Jorge Ortiz will be seen donning the No. 9 shirt with Manvir Singh departing the club for ATK Mohun Bagan. Young striker Ishan Pandita will be wearing the No. 26 shirt with Phrangki Buam taking the No. 16 shirt.