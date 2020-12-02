ISL 2020-21: FC Goa's Redeem Tlang suspended for one additional game

FC Goa winger Redeem Tlang has been handed a suspension for an additional game by the All Indian Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee. The player was shown a red card during the game against Mumbai City FC on November 25th for a high boot challenge while trying to win the ball from Mumbai's Hernan Santana.

As he was shown a red card, Redeem Tlang was suspended for his side's game against NorthEast United FC, which took place on November 30th. The AIFF committee concluded that the player committed a 'serious misconduct' and will miss an additional game for FC Goa.

"Issuing a verdict on the player’s reply to a show-cause notice, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure an opponent. While the player has apologised in his reply, such intent was completely missing when the opponent player was in pain, according to the committee," a statement from the AIFF read.

Redeem Tlang will miss FC Goa's next fixture against Kerala Blasters FC, which will take place on December 6th at the Fatorda Stadium.

FC Goa will meet Kerala Blasters FC in their next ISL game

FC Goa (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@FCGoaOfficial)

Last season's ISL Shield winners FC Goa will face off against Kerala Blasters FC in the 19th match of the ISL 2020-21 season at their home ground on Sunday.

The team will be affected by Redeem Tlang's suspension after a questionable challenge on a Mumbai City FC player. FC Goa are yet to find their first win in this year's ISL. The Goa-based franchise have lost one game and drawn two so far this season.

Kerala Blasters FC are also in a similar situation with two draws and one loss to their name in the seventh edition of the ISL. Both teams will be looking for their first victory of the season when the two sides meet on Sunday.