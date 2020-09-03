ISL 2020-21: FC Goa sign Alberto Noguera

FC Goa has signed former Atletico Madrid midfielder Alberto Noguera as they ramp up their preparations for the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League.

The Goa-based club has added another experienced foreign player to their squad having already signed the likes of Igor Angulov, Jorge Ortiz, and Ivan Gonzales in this current transfer window.

With Hugo Boumous, Coro, and Ahmed Jahouh moving on to new challenges in their careers and Carlos Pena hanging up his boots, FC Goa fans were left feeling anxious about their first ever season in the Asian Champions League without their usual star names, but these new signings should improve the mood around the club.

Noguera is absolutely delighted with the new challenge and said he had no doubts about moving to India and signing for FC Goa.

Alberto Noguera said,"Coming to Goa to play would be like adding a new string to my bow. I am sure it will be a great experience. I have always been attracted to the possibility of coming to Asia and I didn’t have to think too much when this opportunity presented itself. It is an honour for me."

The Spanish midfielder will turn 31 before the ISL season starts and talked about going one better than last season with more experience in the squad this year.

“I know that people will expect big things because this is what FC Goa is all about. We were winners of the league last year and this year, the target is to go one better and win it all. I wouldn’t be here if the challenge wasn’t so great," the newly signed FC Goa midfielder said.

The Getafe FC academy youth product also feels that he is capable for standing up to the challenge.

"I don’t feel there is any pressure on me because I know the player I am and what I am capable of. I am certain with the quality of players we have and more importantly the mentality of the players, it will be a great year for me and the team.”