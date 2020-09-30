ISL 2020/21: Ferran Corominas bids adieu to FC Goa, joins Atletico Baleares 

Two-time golden boot winner Ferran Corominas, mainly known as 'Coro', has signed with Spanish club Atletico Baleares after being released by FC Goa before the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

Despite not winning the championship, Coro had an extremely productive time with FC Goa, having scored 48 goals in just 57 appearances for the club. He also has the distinction of being the highest goalscorer in the history of the ISL.

Following the conclusion of the previous season, many expected the club to hand the Spaniard a one-year extension in a bid to challenge for the title. However, with the signing of Igor Angulo from Polish side Gornik Zabrze, there was seemingly no place for Coro in the side.

Coro was extremely successful in the 2019-20 season of the ISL, where he smashed 14 goals, missing out on the Golden Boot by just a solitary goal. He was also efficient in forming partnerships with the likes of Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh in midfield and Jackichand Singh in attack.

FC Goa finished at the top of the points table last season despite missing out on the ISL title.

Ferran Corominas - Returning to his roots

Previous reports suggested that the Spaniard had a few issues with the FC Goa management. The likes of Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh have been let go as FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando looks to inject new blood into the Goa side.

The 37-year-old Spaniard was reportedly in talks with a few ISL clubs across the country. However, with no move materializing, Coro took the executive decision to make the move back to Spain, joining Atletico Baleares on a one-year deal.

In the Spanish footballing narrative, Coro comes with a good amount of football experience, having featured in the Spanish top-flight division for 10 seasons. A majority of his La Liga football was played with RD Espanyol, where he was a constant figure on the teamsheet. He was also an instrumental part of the Espanyol side that won the Copa del Rey in 2005.