ISL 2020-21: Former Celtic striker Gary Hooper signs with Kerala Blasters 

Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of English striker Gary Hooper prior to the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League. The 32-year-old's signing comes after rumours that had continuously linked him to the Blasters, who have now signed him on a one-year deal until the end of the ISL season in March.

Gary Hooper came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, and played for Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday in the UK, making him a top-class signing for the Kerala Blasters. He also boasts of appearances in UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Gary Hooper helped Celtic win the Scottish league in his first season with the club.

Gary Hooper also played for Norwich City FC in the Premier League during the 2013-14 season, and was the club's top scorer, despite the club being relegated to the Championship

Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters' Sporting Director, was overjoyed by Hooper's signing.

“Gary has a natural killer instinct on the field and can score some unbelievable goals. I’m positive that our fans will soon come to love Gary for his high-level goalscoring quality. I’m very happy to have a player of such calibre join the team and look forward to working with him for our upcoming season,” he said.

Gary Hooper looks to propel Kerala Blasters to the ISL title

@HOOP588 is officially a Blaster! 🤩#YennumYellow #SuperHooper #SwagathamHooper pic.twitter.com/Uyb2MYoocW — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) October 5, 2020

The 32-year-old is Kerala Blasters' third overseas signing of the season, after Facundo Pereyra and Vicente Gomez. It is expected that Hooper will fill the boots of Bartholomew Ogbeche, who was the joint top-scorer in the league last season.

“I am really looking forward to the next chapter in my career with Kerala Blasters. I hope my experience can help the team and I can score important goals to help us challenge the ISL title. Can’t wait to meet my team-mates and start training for the new season,” said Gary Hooper. He will soon be joining the team for the pre-season in Goa.