ISL 2020/21: Hugo Boumous signs with Mumbai City FC, reunites with Sergio Lobera

Following weeks of speculation and rumours, 25-year-old French-Moroccan midfielder Hugo Boumous has signed for Mumbai City FC. This effectively means that the French-born midfielder has reunited with his colleagues at FC Goa, coach Segio Lobera and captain Mandar Rao Dessai.

Hugo Boumous was an extremely important fixture in the FC GOA lineup after signing for them in 2017. With Lobera slotting him just behind Coro and Jackichand Singh, Boumous was highly effective and recorded several assists in his two-and-a-half year stint at the club.

However, with incoming FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando opting for a new approach with youngsters, Boumous had little choice but to look for a new club. So far, Boumous has recorded 20 goals in all competitions across Indian football, 16 of which have come in the Indian Super League itself.

A new beginning for Hugo Boumous at Mumbai City FC

The 2019-20 season ended in heartbreak for Mumbai City FC, as they failed to qualify for the playoffs following a 5-2 loss to FC Goa. However, this time around, the signings of Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai, and head coach Sergio Lobera have been important for the club.

As witnessed at FC Goa, Sergio Lobera's coaching philosophy revolves around attack. It was this philosophy that saw some of the best attacking football ever played in the ISL, as FC Goa secured the ISL League winner's shield last season.

It currently seems like Lobera is making an attempt to recreate a similar system with Mumbai City FC. The current rumours doing the rounds seem to suggest that Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall are expected to sign with the club in the coming weeks.