ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC announce strategic partnership with Spanish side Marbella FC

ISL club Hyderabad FC has agreed on yet another strategic partnership with a European club on Thursday as they announced a three-year association with Spanish Segunda B side Marbella FC. This is in addition to HFC's existing official tie-up with German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The nature of the partnership is such that the Indian side will have the liberty to utilize Marbella FC's infrastructure for pre-season training, as well as their medical personnel and facilities.

There is also an understanding between the clubs that they will have the option to loan players either way, and invest strategically in top talents either club may have. This also gives a chance to Hyderabad FC's young players to gain exposure and train at Marbella FC's facilities with the club's coaches.

Speaking about the partnership, Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said:

"Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but all of Europe. This strategic tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities that will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game. For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve teams will head to Marbella for an extended training period once travel opens up."

“The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long-term training experience and not just a short camp,” added Tripuraneni.

Marbella FC general manager Héctor Morales said:

"This alliance with Hyderabad FC is a source of pride for Marbella FC. It will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs in an emerging football market. We are convinced that this alliance will bring great benefits to both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible.”

Hyderabad FC are currently preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League in Goa under new coach Manuel Marquez Roca. The team's previous coach Albert Roca left the club when he received an offer to join the coaching staff at FC Barcelona under Ronald Koeman.

They will be hoping to improve on their last-place finish from last season when the team ended with just ten points from 18 matches.