ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez wary of dangerous Kerala Blasters

The 2-0 loss to league leaders Mumbai City FC saw Hyderabad FC slip a few places down the ISL table to the seventh position. With two wins, three draws, and a loss, Manolo Marquez's men find themselves two points shy of a top-four place, something that has been their primary target for the current ISL season.

Speaking ahead of the fixture against Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez said that he was indeed satisfied with his side's performance against Mumbai, despite the adverse result. The Spaniard also hinted that there was a mismatch of sorts with Mumbai having some of the best players while Hyderabad FC only had youngsters and inexperienced players.

"We didn't have that many chances in the game against Mumbai. I only remember one very clear chance for Yasir because we were trying to score the equalizer. In many ways, I thought that it was a game between one team with very good players and one with youngsters who are inexperienced at the top level. But I am very satisfied with the performance in the second half. This kind of things can happen," Manolo Marquez said.

"In football, there are three possibilities - win, draw, and loss. Of course, it is impossible to win all the time. But the good teams are those who can bounce back after a defeat. Of course, we are disappointed with the defeat but we need to pick ourselves back up. Thus, I would say that the defeat against Mumbai does not affect our team for the next game," the Hyderabad FC coach added.

Kerala Blasters have a very good team: Manolo Marquez

Speaking about the opposition for their upcoming fixture, Marquez said that the Kerala Blasters have some of the best players in their squad. The Hyderabad FC head coach even went on to add that they deserve more points than they currently have.

"Kerala Blasters, in my opinion, is a very good team. They didn't deserve to lose the opening game against ATKMB. Even the last game they managed to equalize in injury time. They have very good players and deserve more points than they have. I know Vicente (Gomez). He was my player in Las Palmas. They have great players in all positions. They also have a very good coach who won the I-League last season. So, we are expecting a good game against Kerala," the Hyderabad FC coach signed off.