ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC reveal squad for the upcoming season

The full squad of Hyderabad FC for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season has recently been revealed, and it consists of a Spanish core along with established Indian names.

The Hyderabad-based outfit made their ISL debut last season, replacing the now-defunct FC Pune City. They had a disappointing maiden campaign, finishing at the bottom of the league with just 10 points from their 18 outings.

This season, Hyderabad FC had to replace their newly-appointed coach Albert Roca as the Spaniard departed during the pre-season to link up with Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona. Roca was replaced by fellow Spanish manager, Manuel Marquez.

Just 1⃣0⃣ days to go for our first @IndSuperLeague game! We are super excited, how about you? #HeroISL #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/3iejjfn5UV — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 13, 2020

The former Espanyol and Las Palmas reserve team manager has drafted in plenty of new faces ahead of the Indian top-flight season. Hyderabad FC have developed a Spanish core, snapping up central defender Odei Onaindia, central midfielder Lluis Sastre, the striker duo of Aridane Santana and Francisco Sandaza.

The rest of the foreign contingent comprises Australian forward Joel Chianese and Brazilian holding midfielder Joao Victor.

The squad also boasts of established Indian players such as shot-stopper Subrata Pal and winger Halicharan Narzary.

Hyderabad FC kickstart their ISL 2020-21 campaign against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on November 23. They will next face Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC on November 28, before playing their first home game at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco against Jamshedpur FC on December 2.

Full squad of Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai

Midfielders: Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu