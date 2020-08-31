ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC rope in Manuel Márquez as new head coach

Days after Albert Roca parted ways with Hyderabad FC to join FC Barcelona as a fitness coach, the club has managed to bring on board Manuel Marquez as their new head coach. The 51-year-old has penned a one-year-deal which will keep him at Hyderabad FC till 2021.

🚨 OFFICIAL! Hyderabad FC have appointed former UD Las Palmas (La Liga) manager Manolo Márquez as the club's new Head Coach. #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫️ #WelcomeManolo 🇪🇸 @2014_manel pic.twitter.com/JsDGQEfiK7 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) August 31, 2020

Manuel Marquez is a vastly experienced coach and has a managerial career spanning more than 18 years. After deciding to take a call on his career at 28, Marquez has gone on to coach several clubs which includes the likes of PB Anguera, AE Prat, CE Europa, CF Badalona, RCD Espanyol B, UE Sant Andreu, UD Las Palmas B , UD Las Palmas, NK Istra 1961 and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

Hyderabad FC and I have a similar philosophy: Manuel Márquez

Speaking to Hyderabad FC media, the new head coach said:

“It’s a big challenge for me to join Hyderabad FC as we are set to begin our season soon. The club has already been preparing and working on a lot of things over the last few months so that makes it a comparatively smoother process for me to settle in. Given that Hyderabad FC intends to follow the same philosophy which I've worked with over so many years, I believe there are common goals already present. Now it's just about hitting the ground running and imparting those ideologies to the players."

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni is excited about Manuel Marquez's arrival and said:

“We’ve worked towards a unified goal over the last seven-eight months while building our team. It has been one of our top priorities to continue the good work that everyone has put in and we strongly believe that Manuel Márquez is the perfect choice to do that. He has the credentials, and more importantly the experience to fit into our club. He has consistently proven himself at various levels and we expect a seamless transition.”

Hyderabad FC recently announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor.