ISL 2020-21: "I will always have a good sentiment for Mohun Bagan," says Kibu Vicuna

Having won the I-League with Mohun Bagan in his first-ever managerial assignment in Indian football, Kibu Vicuna has taken charge of Kerala Blasters FC as their head coach for the upcoming season of the ISL.

It is also no secret that Vicuna was in contention to take charge of ATK Mohun Bagan this season before the club management opted instead for Antonio Lopez Habas. However, Vicuna has stated that he will always have Mohun Bagan in his heart and will give his best for Kerala Blasters in the upcoming season.

"I will always have good sentiment for Mohun Bagan and they were fantastic and they treated me very well," said Kibu Vicuna. "But I am very happy to be in Kerala Blasters. I will do my best and the people have received me very well. We are trying to create a good team and play good football. Tomorrow is the first game and we will play many more in the season as well," he added.

"In football, you will always have a pint to prove. Last season's ISL was tough. The level of coaches and teams is very even and each game is going to be tough. But I have confidence in my squad and in the way we train," Kibu Vicuna continued.

We have four number one keepers in the first team: Kibu Vicuna

Among the eleven teams in the Indian Super League this season, Kibu Vicuna will not have a big-name goalkeeper to choose from. With the likes of Bilal Khan. Albino Gomes, and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill in the squad, the Spaniard said that there are four goalkeepers to choose from.

"We have some good goalkeepers and are happy with the keepers we have. They have a good competition for the first place in the team. We will see how things are going but we will see," he said.

"We have four number one keepers. We have been working with them and have been happy with the way they have been training and performing in friendly games. We will have to choose one for the game tomorrow," Kibu Vicuna concluded.

Vicuna also spoke about the new defensive signing, Nishu Kumar.

"Nishu is an important player for us and we are very happy and he will be a big part of our team for the season," said Vicuna.