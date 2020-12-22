ISL 2020-21: If you don't maintain energy, you will get punished, says NorthEast United FC coach Gerard Nus after draw with Odisha

NorthEast United FC once again failed to pick up three points in their ISL match as they were held 2-2 by Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Benjamin Lambot equalized in the stoppage time of the first half, whereas Kwesi Appiah calmly converted his penalty to give his side the lead before Odisha drew.

Odisha FC created fewer chances in the game, but Diego Mauricio and Cole Alexander's spectacular goals ensured NorthEast United FC had to share the spoils.

Speaking after the match, NorthEast United FC head coach Gerard Nus asserted that they deserved to walk out as the winners.

"I think we deserved the three points. We had a really great performance with the ball. We deserved to score more compared to other games. But, the league (ISL) is so competitive that if you don't pay attention or don't maintain energy, you will get punished no matter whom you play against. Every team has good players. We knew about that and we are disappointed with the results."

NorthEast United FC had plenty of chances to score, but failed to convert the opportunities. For instance, in the 10th minute of the match, Kwesi Appiah found himself in a one-on-one position against Odisha FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. However, his shot was saved.

2 goals apiece for both teams means the points are shared after an end-to-end affair in Bambolim.#OFCNEU pic.twitter.com/NKsmHmUwLJ — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 22, 2020

"It was one of those games where no matter how many chances you take, it was going to be hard to score goals. Then, there are games where you have fewer chances, but score double the number of goals. Sometimes you deserve more and get less and sometimes it is the other way around," Nus further added.

The plan was to play Gallego even less: Gerard Nus

NorthEast United FC midfielder Federico Gallego in action against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

One of the surprising moves from the NorthEast United FC head coach was taking out Federico Gallego, who was having a great outing in the center of the field. Nus explained that the Uruguayan midfielder's fitness was a major concern since he was returning from an injury. Hence he had to be substituted.

"Like anybody, he was a player who can be substituted. In our case, he was returning from an injury, and fitness-wise he was low. The plan was to play him even less, but he was giving a good show on the pitch. And, we need to prevent him to get injured again. We trust 100% of the players that came in and I am happy with the performance of them as well," the Spaniard concluded.