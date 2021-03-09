Jakub Sylvestr parts way with Chennaiyin FC

Slovakian striker Jakub Sylvestr has left Chennaiyin FC after the club chose not to renew his contract for another season.

"Chennaiyin FC can confirm the departure of striker Jakub Sylvestr from the club. We would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him the best for the future," the club tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

Chennaiyin FC can confirm the departure of striker Jakub Sylvestr from the club. We would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him the best for the future.

The 32-year-old forward made 19 appearances for the club and found the net twice this season, besides assisting four times. He scored his first goal of ISL 2020-21 against Mumbai City FC in a losing cause. Jakub netted in a goal in the 40th minute to give his side a lead which was soon canceled out by the Islanders. The latter side then went on to win the game 2-1.

His second goal came against FC Goa, where he netted in the 13th minute of the encounter. The match ended in a draw after both teams scored two goals each.

However, the Marina Machans were upset with his performance as Jakub wasn't up to the mark in his debut ISL season.

The striker is now a free agent and will look to sign a contract with a club very soon. His experience of playing for various clubs across the globe as well as his national team will come in handy.

That said, Sylvestr's age might be a deterrent and teams might look to offer him only short-term contracts rather than long-term ones.

Chennaiyin FC's performances in ISL 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC finished eighth in the ISL table after the league phase with only 20 points to their name. The Marina Machans won three games and lost six, while drawing their remaining 11 matches.

The club had a forgetful season and will work on coming back stronger in the upcoming edition of the ISL.