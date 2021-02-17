ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC part ways with Head Coach Kibu Vicuna

According to reports, Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna. The decision comes after a devastating 0-4 defeat to Hyderabad FC on Tuesday.

Kerala Blasters FC are placed 10th in the ISL standings and have never looked like a settled side throughout the season. They have won just three fixtures, drawn seven and lost eight. With just two games remaining in the regular league stage, Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters FC are mathematically ruled out of the race for a top-four finish.

With experienced players like Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu at the back, and creative playmakers in the form of Facundo Pereyra and Vicente Gomez in the middle, the Blasters looked like a side pegged for a potential top-four finish.

''We had a talk with Kibu after the game and it looks for the best to not continue. We were discussing the same with the management for a long time. Today's result aggravated our decision," a source inside the Kerala Blasters FC camp informed Sportskeeda.

The Kochi-based side have looked very shaky defensively. They have conceded 33 goals in 18 matches, surpassing their own previous record of conceding 32 goals in 18 matches. The Blasters defenders have been slow and out of shape for the majority of the season.

Injuries to Facundo Pereyra and Vicente Gomez have not helped their cause either. Nishu Kumar came into the side with a lot of promise but never managed to acclimate himself to Kibu Vicuna's system. Gary Hooper, who came in with a heavy pedigree, also could not manage to be a difference maker.

One might argue that Kibu Vicuna has been the victim of a lack of long-term planning and a roadmap at Kerala Blasters FC. The Blasters let go of the likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri and Bartholomew Ogbeche before the start of the season, all of whom are on top of their game at their current clubs.

Kibu Vicuna becomes the 9th manager to part ways with Kerala Blasters FC after David James (twice), Peter Taylor, Trevor Morgan, Terry Phelan, Steve Coppell, Rene Meulensteen, Nelo Vingada and Eelco Schattorie.