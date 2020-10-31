ISL 2020/21: Kerala Blasters honor Covid warriors with #SaluteOurHeroes kit

The upcoming Indian Super League season for the Kerala Blasters will be something of a new beginning for the club, especially after a couple of disappointing seasons. The new beginning will be marked by a novel third kit that celebrates Covid warriors with the tagline #SaluteOurHeroes.

The Covid pandemic has had an impact in the overall Indian sports context, with several tournaments and leagues being postponed. Kerala Blasters FC have been running the #SaluteOurHeroes initiative on their social media for quite some time, featuring the stories of Covid warrirors who have risked their lives to help people during the pandemic. The new kit continues the campaign, honoring these heroes.

Nikhil Bharadwaj, owner of the club stated that this was indeed an initiative that was close to his heart.

“#SaluteOurHeroes is an initiative that is very close to everyone at the club. It is my sincere hope and expectation that all fans, players, and staff will wear this Special #SaluteOurHeroes jersey with as much courage, character, and commitment as all our heroes have shown. Thank you heroes and we salute you!” he said.

#WhyWePlay



Undeterred by the pandemic, frontline workers like Dr. Vinayak, continue to provide assistance and aid to those in need even in the remotest corners!💛#YennumYellow #SaluteOurHeroes pic.twitter.com/r6CcAuyh0Y — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) October 30, 2020

Kerala Blasters: A new beginning

Following a 9th place finish and a 7th place finish in the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 seasons respectively, the Blasters are looking to turn over a new leaf for the upcoming season of the ISL.

The signing of Kibu Vicuna as head coach has signaled a positive intent for the side, with several big names such as Gary Hooper, Vicente Gomez, and Nishu Kumar signing on. Kerala Blasters begin their 2020-21 season against ATK Mohun Bagan in the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on the 20th of November.