ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters mutually part ways with midfielder Arjun Jayaraj

Earlier last year Kerala Blasters had signed the then 23-year-old Malappuram-born midfielder Arjun Jayaraj from Gokulam Kerala FC to join their squad for the Indian Super League. However, the Arjun Jayaraj picked up an injury which saw him being omitted from the team’s squad list last season by coach Eelco Schattorie. And that also meant the player was away for a lengthy period without first-team action.

However, the player was selected to be a part of the Kerala Blasters squad that is currently in Goa for the 2020-21 season of the competition. Despite being included reports now suggest that Kerala Blasters have reached over an agreement and have parted ways with midfielder Arjun Jayaraj by mutual consent.

Born in Trikkalangode village in Malappuram, Arjun spent his formative years at the MSP Football Academy and in the 2012 Subroto Cup, he was adjudged Best Player of the tournament.

The player then went on to represent the Calicut University team which went on to win the All-India Championship. While playing for Calicut University in a friendly game against Gokulam Kerala, the attacking midfielder impressed the then coach Bino George and he was signed shortly thereafter.

The midfielder debuted for his new side in the 2017-18 Kerala Premier League and also scored in the final helping his team lift the trophy. The same season the player also made his I-League debut and went on to make 30 appearances for the club.

At the end of the 2018-19 season, Kerala Blasters signed Arjun Jayaraj for a transfer fee of ₹21 lakhs but an injury meant the player was ruled out for the entirety of the season and now the player is yet to be a part of the matchday squad for Kerala Blasters.

Arjun Jayaraj’s decision to mutually part ways with Kerala Blasters is a sensible one. He will now play I-League, show what he can do and move his way to the top again. Too many players have wasted years being out of sight.#Indianfootball #ISL #Ileague — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) December 2, 2020

Arjun Jayaraj to I-League club?

It is understood the club looked for options to Arjun Jayaraj out as the player was looking for matchtime but it is unclear as to why the player was keen on getting his contract terminated for regular game time when he could have done the same while being contacted with the club and going out on loan.

Wise decision from both the parties. For someone recovering from injury it's not easy to play at the highest level so easily. An year away from spotlight and full game time will give him the much needed boost. An player of AJ calibre should be back to isl in a couple of seasons — Nikhil (@I_Nikhilbs) December 2, 2020

The player in all likelihood is going to join an I-League side, with Gokulam Kerala said to be interested in brining back their old man. The side is currently in Kolkata to participate in the IFA shield.