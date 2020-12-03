ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters' Sergio Cidoncha ruled out of action for an extended period of time

ISL club Kerala Blasters FC confirmed that captain Sergio Cidoncha will be ruled out of action for an extended period of time. The Spanish midfielder suffered an injury to his right ankle during his team's goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC last Sunday.

“Kerala Blasters can confirm that Sergio Cidoncha has sustained a high-grade ligament tear on both sides of his right ankle, during the goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC, on Sunday, November 29,” a club statement read.

KBFC's sporting director Karolis Skinkys gave an update on the player's injury. He said:

“The Spaniard developed pain and swelling immediately on field following a tackle by the Chennaiyin FC defender Memo. A MRI scan conducted on the right ankle revealed the extent of Cidoncha’s injury who is expected to be out for an extended period of time. We are also consulting orthopaedic specialists on the scan reports and monitoring the player’s situation with utmost care."

Our Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys, provides an update on our captain ⤵️#YennumYellow — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 2, 2020

Sergio Cidoncha joined the Indian top-tier league way back in 2018. He joined Jamshedpur FC and played 12 games for them during the 2018-19 season, and found the net thrice. The 30-year-old player then made a move to Kerala Blasters FC and is currently with the club for the second consecutive season. The Spanish player was appointed the captain ahead of the ongoing season of the ISL.

The injury can keep Sergio out of action for 2-3 months which will not only be a blow for KBFC in their midfield department but they will also miss a good leader until then.

Kerala Blasters FC meet FC Goa this Sunday

🆙 NEXT: A trip to the Fatorda to face the Gaurs! ➡️#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/BMW5Juhrsg — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 2, 2020

ISL outfit Kerala Blasters FC will meet FC Goa in their next ISL match at the Fatorda Stadium this Sunday.

With two draws and one loss to their name, they have accumulated two points each so far and would be hoping to grab full three points. With both sides looking for their first victory in the seventh edition of the ISL, fans can expect an exciting encounter.

