ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters schedule, fixtures and players list

The Indian Super League released its first set of fixtures ahead of the opening game of the tournament on November 20, with each team finding out how the first part of the tournament looks for them.
With each team's squad locked in and fixtures now available, managers and players can start planning and finalizing their strategies ahead of the tournament.
Kerala Blasters in particular would be looking forward to a successful campaign, after a disappointing eighth place finish last season.
The Blasters play their first match of the tournament against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The encounter promises to be a blockbuster as it will see Sandesh Jhingan line up against his old side.
They then play NorthEast United three days later, followed by a clash against Chennaiyin FC.
Here is the full list of fixtures for Kerala Blasters that have been released so far:
Kerala Blasters vs ATKMB - Nov 20
Kerala Blasters vs NEUFC - Nov 26
Kerala Blasters vs CFC - Nov 29
Kerala Blasters vs Goa - Dec 6
Kerala Blasters vs BFC - Dec 13
Kerala Blasters vs SC EB - Dec 20
Kerala Blasters vs HFC - Dec 27
Kerala Blasters vs MCFC - Jan 2
Kerala Blasters vs OFC - Jan 7
Kerala Blasters vs JFC - Jan 10
Kerala Blasters Squad List:
Goalkeepers
Albino Gomes
Bilal Husain Khan
Muheet Khan
Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
Defenders
Abdul Hakku
Bakary Kone
Costa Nhamoinesu
Jessel Carneiro
Lalruatthara
Nishu Kumar
Sandeep Singh
Midfielders
Arjun Jayaraj
Ayush Adhikari
Jeakson Singh
Vicente Gomez
Lalthathanga Khawlhring
Givson Singh
Nongdamba Naorem
Prasanth Karuthadathkuni
Rahul KP
Ritwik Das
Rohit Kumar
Sahal Abdul Samad
Seityasen Singh
Sergio Cidoncha
Yendrembam Denechandra
Forwards
Facundo Pereyra
Gary Hooper
Jordan Murray
Naorem Mahesh Singh
Shaiborlang KharpanPublished 03 Nov 2020, 17:51 IST