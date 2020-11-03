ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters schedule, fixtures and players list

The Indian Super League released its first set of fixtures ahead of the opening game of the tournament on November 20, with each team finding out how the first part of the tournament looks for them.

With each team's squad locked in and fixtures now available, managers and players can start planning and finalizing their strategies ahead of the tournament.

Kerala Blasters in particular would be looking forward to a successful campaign, after a disappointing eighth place finish last season.

The Blasters play their first match of the tournament against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The encounter promises to be a blockbuster as it will see Sandesh Jhingan line up against his old side.

They then play NorthEast United three days later, followed by a clash against Chennaiyin FC.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Kerala Blasters that have been released so far:

Kerala Blasters vs ATKMB - Nov 20

Kerala Blasters vs NEUFC - Nov 26

Kerala Blasters vs CFC - Nov 29

Kerala Blasters vs Goa - Dec 6

Kerala Blasters vs BFC - Dec 13

Kerala Blasters vs SC EB - Dec 20

Kerala Blasters vs HFC - Dec 27

Kerala Blasters vs MCFC - Jan 2

Kerala Blasters vs OFC - Jan 7

Kerala Blasters vs JFC - Jan 10

Kerala Blasters Squad List:

Goalkeepers

Albino Gomes

Bilal Husain Khan

Muheet Khan

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Defenders

Abdul Hakku

Bakary Kone

Costa Nhamoinesu

Jessel Carneiro

Lalruatthara

Nishu Kumar

Sandeep Singh

Midfielders

Arjun Jayaraj

Ayush Adhikari

Jeakson Singh

Vicente Gomez

Lalthathanga Khawlhring

Givson Singh

Nongdamba Naorem

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni

Rahul KP

Ritwik Das

Rohit Kumar

Sahal Abdul Samad

Seityasen Singh

Sergio Cidoncha

Yendrembam Denechandra

Forwards

Facundo Pereyra

Gary Hooper

Jordan Murray

Naorem Mahesh Singh

Shaiborlang Kharpan