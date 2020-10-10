ISL 2020/21 - Kerala Blasters sign Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu

Just a few days following the high-profile signing of Gary Hooper, Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of Zimbabwe defender Costa Nhamoinesu. The 34-year-old has signed as a free agent after being released by Sparta Prague at the end of the previous season. Nhamoinesu spent seven years at the club and was an important part of their defensive unit.

In the grand scheme of things, the Zimbabwean has become an extremely important signing for Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters this season. The team lack options in central defence following the transfer of Sandesh Jhingan to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kerala Blasters has a fantastic plan for the season: Costa Nhamoinesu

Speaking to the press following his transfer, the 34-year old was overjoyed, stating that he was indeed impressed with the kind of football played and the vibrancy of the fanbase in India.

“Kerala Blasters has a fantastic plan for the season. I’m intrigued and fascinated to meet my new teammates, learn new cultures, and do my best to help the club achieve its goals. I’m also very impressed by the vibe with the fans," said Costa Nhamoinesu.

"I strongly believe that a club with such a vibrant, strong, energetic, and passionate fanbase deserves great performances on the pitch! I would like to thank the management for believing in me and my agent for familiarizing me with the culture around the club. I'm looking forward to learning more about Kerala and the club. One love, Yellow Army!" said an excited Costa on signing for KBFC.

While it is mere speculation, Costa Nhamoinesu will most likely partner Spaniard Vicente Gomez in central defence. Although the latter is more or less of a defensive midfielder, he is likely to be deployed in defence. However, whether or not the club brings in another central defender remains to be seen.