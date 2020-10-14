ISL 2020/21: Kwesi Appiah signs for NorthEast United FC

Former AFC Wimbledon and Crystal Palace midfielder Kwesi Appiah has become the latest addition to the NorthEast United FC setup for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The 30-year-old Ghanian international becomes the fifth overseas player and the third overseas midfielder to sign for Gerard Nus' side after Federico Gallego and Khassa Camara.

Kwesi Appiah, who most recently played for AFC Wimbledon, is a box-to-box midfielder and has been praised by several managers and coaches for his work rate. He also has a history of scoring important goals and has scored 11 in 50 odd appearances for AFC Wimbledon.

Kwesi Appiah: Looking forward to making a mark in India

The director of football for NorthEast United FC, Priya Runchal, stated that the 30-year-old was an important addition to the side and he was sure to bring quality to the NEUFC team too.

Speaking on the signing, Northeast United FC’s executive director Priya Runchal said:

"Kwesi is coming in from the English Championship, which we know as one of the most competitive leagues in the world. He has had memorable stints at various clubs during his career and we are excited about the quality he will bring to the team.”

About his move, Kwesi Appiah said:

“I am really excited to be a part of this squad and cannot wait to be on the pitch with my new teammates. I have heard a lot of good things about this league and the team from my fellow compatriots and it is an honor to represent this great region in one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world."

The 2019-20 season was a rather forgettable one for the NorthEast United FC as they finished in the penultimate position in the league table with just two wins to their name.

In fact, following their 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC, the team failed to secure a win the rest of the season. In addition to this, the team also failed to register a single goal in the month of January, prompting an upheaval in the club's structure and management.