Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai became the first player to make 100 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL) when he took the field today against SC East Bengal. The Islanders emerged 3-0 victors at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Mandar Rao Dessai's decorated ISL career

The Indian defender has been a part of all seven seasons of the ISL and was an integral part of the FC Goa side which won the Hero Super Cup in 2019. Mandar Rao Dessai also won the inaugural ISL League Winners Shield with the Gaurs.

Mandar Rao Dessai started out as a winger and went on to develop into a full-back during his time with FC Goa. The player thanked his teammates and coaches who helped him develop in the process.

"It's important for a player to play as many matches as possible. I'm really proud of this. I dedicate this to all my teammates and the coaches I've played under in this league."

Mandar Rao Dessai made 97 ISL appearances for the Gaurs in the first six seasons before joining former coach Sergio Lobera at Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal. The defender's current contract also has an option to extend the deal by another year.

Mandar Rao Dessai began his footballing career with the youth side at Dempo before being promoted to the senior side in 2013. In his first two seasons with the senior team, Dessai was loaned out to FC Goa before the team signed him permanently in 2016.

Mandar Rao Dessai has made a name for himself, not just as a full back who can be a great defensive addition, but also as someone who can perform on the other side of the pitch. He has 6 goals and 11 assists to his name in his ISL career so far.

Advertisement

Adam Le Fondre makes his 600th career appearance

Mumbai City FC's overseas striker Adam Le Fondre made his 600th career appearance as his brace helped Mumbai City FC beat SC East Bengal. The 33-year-old striker is a renowned player, especially in Australia and the UK.

Le Fondre joined A-League side Sydney FC in the 2018-19 season. He made an instant impact at the club, scoring 16 goals and finishing as their second-highest goalscorer. In the 2019-20 season, he stepped it up and scored 20 goals, including a hat-trick, as Sydney FC won the domestic title.