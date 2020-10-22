ISL 2020/21: Mumbai City FC sign Ahmed Jahouh from FC Goa

Mumbai City FC has finally announced the signing of Moroccan Ahmed Jahouh as the sixth overseas player on their roster. The 32-year-old incidentally becomes the third player from FC Goa to be reunited with his former coach Sergio Lobera at Mumbai after Mourtada Fall and Hugo Boumous.

On paper, it would seem as though Sergio Lobera has managed to rebuild his attacking unit, and it is similar to the one he had with FC Goa. Of course, the likes of Coro and Jackichand Singh are absent. However, with both Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam le Fondre being part of the squad, Mumbai City FC's attack is quite impressive.

There have been several players, managers, and journalists who have gone on to praise Jahouh over the years. The 32-year-old Moroccan can be deployed either as a box-to-box midfielder or as a defensive playmaker, something that has prompted pundits to applaud his aerial presence as well as his tackling ability.

He has also drawn a lot of praise from Sergio Lobera as the latter went on to state that Jahouh could very well run the game on his own. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the Mumbai-based club has managed to snap up the Moroccan for the upcoming ISL season.

Football is an art.. and we've got the artist.



Take your seats, #TheJahouhShow is about to begin. ✨🔵 pic.twitter.com/hcKZ7KfNzn — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 22, 2020

Mumbai City FC: Looking to bounce back

The previous season of the Indian Super League ended in something of a heartbreak for Mumbai City FC after they missed out on the fourth spot to Chennaiyin FC. In fact, it was a 5-2 loss at the hands of FC Goa in the Fatorda Stadium that ended the club's pursuit of a top-four spot on the table.

However, this time around, Mumbai City FC's intent to do well in the ISL was clear from the start.

First, there was the appointment of Sergio Lobera and the Spaniard was given the power to decide who would join the club. With the likes of Adam le Fondre and Hugo Boumous in the side, the club should reach the playoffs at the very least.