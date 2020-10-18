ISL 2020/21: Mumbai City FC sign Mourtada Fall

Following the signings of Mandar Rao Dessai and Hugo Boumous, former FC Goa center-back Mourtada Fall has signed for Mumbai City FC. The 32-year-old from Senegal has also become the third player from FC Goa to reunite with his former coach Sergio Lobera.

Fall had an excellent season at the heart of defense for FC Goa last season as they let in a combined total of just 23 goals, one of the lowest aggregates in the league. The Gaurs managed 5 clean sheets in the season, with Mourtada Fall being ever-present in the starting XI's defensive unit.

The Senegalese defender was also named 'Hero of the Match' on two occasions for the club in what was a massively successful 2019-20 campaign. In all, Mourtada Fall made 40 appearances with FC Goa, scoring 2 goals in the process, something that is a tremendous record in the context of the Indian Super League.

Make way for our new armour in the Ministry of Defence. Make way for Mourtada Fall! 👊🛡️#BetterCallFall 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mkS8snCQ9N — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 18, 2020

Mourtada Fall to reinforce the Mumbai City FC defense

Having signed with Mumbai City FC for the season, Mourtada Fall will be a major shot in the arm for a side that is rather deficient in defensive options. The transfer of Pratik Chaudhuri to Bengaluru FC and the release of Croatian center-back Mato Grgic has left Fall and Sarthak Golui the only defensive options for Lobera at the moment.

However, when it comes to recrutiement of overseas talent, Mumbai City have been unwavering by signing a few big names. The arrival of Cy Goodard from Benevento is one such example of signaling intent.

The previous season witnessed the Mumbai-based club miss out on a playoffs spot by a margin of just three points. Midway through the season, it seemed as though the side managed by Jorge Costa were indeed contenders for a spot in the playoffs. However, a 5-2 defeat to FC Goa at the Fatorda meant that Mumbai City FC had to settle for fifth position on the table.

This time around, with Sergio Lobera at the helm, the club will be hoping for a more successful 2020-21 campaign