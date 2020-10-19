ISL 2020/21: Mumbai City FC sign striker Adam le Fondre

Former Reading striker Adam le Fondre has become Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC's latest signing. The 33-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year loan deal from Sydney FC.

Having made over 100 appearances with Reading, le Fondre has also played with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers, and Cardiff City.

Most recently, le Fondre played for Sydney FC, a club where the Englishman has a solid record of 41 goals from just 60 appearances. He becomes the fourth overseas signing for Sergio Lobera as the Mumbai-based club look to add to their firepower in attack.

The legacy continues in आमची Mumbai... 💙



Ladies and gents, Adam Le Fondre is an Islander! 🔵#AlfieArrives 👋 @A1F1E9 pic.twitter.com/SBsRU8HN2o — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 19, 2020

Mumbai City FC looking to strengthen squad even further

On paper, it would seem as though Mumbai City FC have the strongest squad. With Sergio Lobera's attacking philosophy and style of play, it looks like Adam le Fondre will fit right into their system.

However, when one looks at the side's signings, the likes of Hugo Boumous and Cy Goddard are midfielders who love to attack whenever given an opportunity to do so. With Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai having joined in from FC Goa, there are very few spots to fill in terms of the first XI.

In addition to this, rumors say midfield stalwart Ahmed Jahouh could also be on his way to the club. Should the move for the Moroccan happen, he will become the fourth player to reunite with Lobera from FC Goa.

The 2019-20 season ended in heartbreak for Mumbai City FC as they failed to qualify for the playoffs by a mere three points.

In fact, it was a 5-2 loss at the Fatorda at the hands of FC Goa that quashed their dreams of a playoff spot. This time around, however, the club will be aiming to flip their fortunes as the new ISL season looms on the horizon.