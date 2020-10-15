ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC assistant coach Khalid Jamil hospitalized due to COVID-19

NorthEast United FC assistant coach Khalid Jamil has been hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19. According to several reports, the 43-year-old has been moved to a hospital on the outskirts of Panaji.

Jamil tested positive for COVID-19 almost a week ago along with seven other Indian Super League (ISL) players. The ISL teams and staff are in Goa to take part in the tournament, which is scheduled to start in November.

A TOI report says that NorthEast United FC officials opted to admit Jamil to a hospital at the start of the week after he showed a recovery rate that was deemed 'far from satisfactory' by the club doctors.

On Wednesday night, Aizawl FC wished their former manager a healthy recovery, bringing his poor health into the limelight.

Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏🏻 https://t.co/oah1WRsF3q — Aizawl FC (@AizawlFC) October 14, 2020

The majority of the ISL teams have been training in Goa for the past couple of weeks, and recently, eight players/coaches tested positive for COVID-19. With more foreign players arriving every day, testing will increase in the next few days.

NorthEast United FC assistant coach Khalid Jamil has played for multiple Indian clubs

Born in Kuwait, Jamil opted to represent India at the senior level in international football and made his debut for the Indian national football team in 2001.

Khalid Jamil represented Mahindra United, Air India FC, and Mumbai FC in his 12-year playing career. Jamil rejected offers from Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal because they were sponsored by alcohol brands.

Jamil has an AFC Pro Coaching licence and started his managerial career with Mumbai FC and earned huge praise before moving to Aizawl FC. The 43-year-old made history as he led the club to an I-League title, making them the first club from the northeast region to win the league.

Jamil then went on to manage Mohun Bagan and East Bengal before taking on the role of assistant coach at NorthEast United FC. He even functioned as the interim manager of the club at the end of the 2019-20 season.