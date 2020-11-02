ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC complete 4 signings ahead of season start

Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC completed the acquisition of four players on Sunday as the new edition of the ISL is fast approaching. The Highlanders have been on a spending spree this year and have added four more to their stacked roster, roping in Britto PM, Imran Khan, Sanjiban Ghosh, and Nabin Rabha.

Not just the IPL where you'll see a 4️⃣ today!



Highlanders, welcome Britto PM, Imran Khan, Sanjiban Ghosh and Nabin Rabha to the family. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nw0YeIyDpv — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2020

Britto will link up with Suhair VP at NorthEast United

27-year-old Britto PM is a late bloomer hailing from Kerala. The forward started with Kerala-based Quartz SC and Eagles before earning a contract with Churchill Brothers. His performances at Margao were rewarded with a move to Mohun Bagan in 2018.

He won the Calcutta Football League in his first season and made 11 appearances for Mohun Bagan's I-League winning side of 2019-20. Britto is also a former Santosh Trophy winner with Services. Britto will link up with fellow Keralite Suhair VP at NorthEast United.

Manipuri attacking midfielder Imran Khan has impressed in his 11 appearances for NEROCA FC following his January move from Mohun Bagan. The 25-year-old started his career at Mohammedan Sporting in 2013 and moved to Fateh Hyderabad after three seasons. He was snapped up by ISL side FC Goa in 2018 but was loaned out to Gokulam Kerala halfway through the campaign. He made 9 I-League appearances for the Malabarians before moving to Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Sanjiban Ghosh will reunite with his former Mumbai FC coach Khalid Jamil at NEUFC. The Bengali goalkeeper ended his two-year stint at two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC to seal a free transfer to NorthEast United FC.

The 29-year-old began his career with the now-defunct Mumbai FC, where he spent five seasons. He permanently moved to Delhi Dynamos ahead of ISL 2016 season, where he was loaned in as an emergency option due to injuries to Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and Ravi Kumar during ISL 2015. He moved to Steve Coppell's Jamshedpur FC in 2017, where he would go on to fetch them a first-round victory over Minerva Punjab in the Super Cup through a career-defining penalty shootout display with three excellent saves.

Meghalaya's promising centre-back Nabin Rabha won a double in the form of Meghalaya State League and Shillong Premier League at Shillong Lajong in 2019-20 season. He has also spent a year at Fateh Hyderabad and has been called up to India's U17 national team.

NorthEast United FC will begin their new campaign against Mumbai City FC on November 21.