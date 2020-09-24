ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC complete Khassa Camara signing

NorthEast United FC have announced the signing of Mauritanian player Khassa Camara. The 27-year-old defensive midfielder is the first overseas signing of the Guwahati-based club for the 2020-21 ISL season.

Camara also became the latest defensive midfielder to be signed by an ISL club following the transfer of Vicente Gomez to Kerala Blasters.

Similar to Gomez, Khassa Camara can be deployed as a center-back, a position that United would most certainly be looking to put him in.

Northeast United's executive director Priya Runchal seemed pleased with Camara's signing and said:

“Camara is a proven player both at the club and international level and he will add quality to our midfield. His versatility was a big draw while making the transfer decision and we are confident he will do well for us in the season ahead.”

Khassa Camara an important addition to the NorthEast United squad

Having spent the initial duration of his career in France where he was born, Khassa Camara has been playing in Greece for clubs Ergotelis and Xanthi in the last five years. He has had decent success at both the Greek clubs.

The amount of transfer activity from NorthEast United this season seems to be a clear indication from the club's owners and management for the team to improve upon their performances from the previous year.

Having lost out on retaining the likes of Kai Heering and Miroslav Komorski, Khassa Camara would be expected to occupy one of the center-back positions, with club captain Federico Gallego playing as the defensive midfielder ahead of them.

With several players from the previous season not being re-signed and a host of new arrivals, NorthEast United coach Gerard Nus has a lot of work to do in order to get his team ready for the new ISL campaign.