ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC Manager Gerard Nus happy with additions of VP Suhair and Dylan Fox

NorthEast United FC have been busy in the transfer window with the additions of VP Suhair, Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox to the squad in the last week. The team is shaping up well ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The highlanders had a disappointing campaign in the last season, finishing above only Hyderabad FC in the points table in ninth place. However, with a new manager in Gerard Nus and some exciting signings, NorthEast United FC will hope to have a much better campaign this time around.

Speaking about the most recent acquisitions of Suhair, Lambot and Fox, Nus said:

“It has been a really busy week for us with three players signed. Obviously, we got VP Suhair who is a striker coming from Mohun Bagan. We know that he is a threat when close to the opponent’s goal. He also likes to connect the game, coming deep and linking the play with the rest of his teammates."

Head Coach @NusGerard reflects on a busy week in the transfer window for the Highlanders! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ugqwGCRtM3 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 3, 2020

“And then to the centre-backs. We got Benjamin Lambot, he is a great player with big experience, coming from Belgium, but also with spells overseas. And then, Dylan Fox, he is a player coming from the A-League in Australia. He is a centre back who we truly believe is fast, disciplined, and I’m really happy with all of them.”

NorthEast United FC will be staying in a bio-bubble during this year's ISL

NorthEast United FC had already signed the likes of Portuguese winger Luis Machado and Mauritanian international Khassa Camara prior to their latest signings.

Nus ended his message of sharing the excitement of NorthEast United FC's new signings with fans on a cautious note, reminding everyone to wear a mask at all times considering the world is still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. All ISL teams will be staying in bio-secure bubbles in Goa during the tournament, with restricted movement to ensure maximum safety.