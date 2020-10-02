ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC sign Australian defender Dylan Fox 

NorthEast United FC confirmed the arrival of A-League veteran defender Dylan Fox from Central Coast Mariners. The 26-year-old Australian defender is further expected to bolster NorthEast United's defence, and joins the highlanders at the peak of his powers as a professional footballer.

Fox has over seven years of experience in Australia and New Zealand. He was named the Player’s Player of the season at the Wellington Phoenix awards, and Runner’s Up for the Player of the Year for the 2017-18 Season.

Before that, he was also named the best Wellington Phoenix U-23 Player of the Year in 2016. Speaking about his move to the Indian Super League, Fox said: "I am really excited to join the NorthEast United family and I can’t wait to get started. I am really thankful for the head coach and the management for putting the trust in me this season, and I am looking forward to having a good season together."

A League 🇦🇺 ➡️ ISL 🇮🇳



Highlanders, welcome the 🦊 to the NEUFC Family! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/toI5vUsHSj — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 2, 2020

NorthEast United FC sign Australian defender Dylan Fox

NorthEast United Executive Director Priya Runchal said that with the signing of Fox, they hope to have a good blend of experienced foreign defenders and Indian talents side-by-side. Defence has been an area of concern for NEUFC in past seasons, and they hope to significantly improve in that area in the upcoming season.

"Dylan is a proven player in the A-League and a vital addition to our defence," said Runchal. "Alongside Lambot and a good mix of young and experienced Indian defenders, we have tried our best to build a formidable defence going into the season. We are expecting them to deliver the goods when the action begins in Goa."

The Indian Super League will begin on November 21 in Goa, and is expected to go on till March 21. The full schedule of matches is awaited.