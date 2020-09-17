ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United set to sign Portuguese winger Luis Machado

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC are set to sign Portuguese winger Luis Machado, Sportskeeda understands. The winger is slated to put pen to paper for the Highlanders in the next few days.

Luis Machado joins NorthEast United FC from the Portuguese top division

Luis Machado has spent most of his career in the Portuguese top division, Liga NOS. Machado began his youth playing career with the Portuguese 2nd division, LigaPro side Parades. He made his professional career debut with the reserves side of Parades in the 4th Division in the 2009-10 football season.

Machado made the jump to the second division and joined SC Freamunde as a teenager in 2011. Machado played three seasons for Freamunde and appeared in 60 official games and scored 5 goals in the top division after the promotion of his club.

After an impressive three-season spell, Machado joined CD Tondela in the top division and had a phenomenal 2014-15 season. He played 32 games and scored 3 goals. After his spell with Tondela, the Lamego-born winger made his switch to CD Feriense again on a short-term deal.

However, he renewed his short term contract and went on to play three seasons for the Azuis da Feira. Machado played 96 games, scored 8 goals and made 10 assists from 2016 to 2019 in the Portuguese top division.

Machado made another move to Portugese top division side Moreirense FC on a one-year deal. He played 24 games, scored one goal and made 3 assists in the 2019-20 season. Machado's contract with the Os verdes e brancos runs out in the 2020-21 football season.

NorthEast United FC is expected to pay a transfer fee and bring him to India. A possible loan deal is also on the cards. However, reports close to the club suggest that the winger will be brought in on a permanent deal.

Daniel dos Anjos is linked with Moreirense as a replacement for Luis Machado. Machado will join the likes of Mauritanian defensive midfielder Khassa Camara from the Greek 2nd Division side Xanthi and Federico Gallego. NorthEast United FC are also expected to retain Jose Leudo.

"The management wants to retain Jose Leudo but there has been a proposal of better options in the midfielder by the head coach and his staff. We are talking with Leudo and are expected to reach an agreement soon," revealed a NorthEast United FC official.

NorthEast United FC has signed Ashutosh Mehta, Britto PM, VP Suhair and Mashoor Shereef for the upcoming season. The Indian core of Rakesh Pradhan, Rakesh Pradhan, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalengmawia, Ninthoigamba Meetei and Wayne Vaz has been retained by the club.

NorthEast United FC will take part in the upcoming ISL season which will begin in November.