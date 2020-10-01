ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC sign Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot 

NorthEast United FC have continued their signing spree ahead of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season with their acquisition of Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot.

Lambot comes to NorthEast United FC with over 15 years of experience in professional football, and most recently played for Nea Salamis Famagusta FC in Cyprus.

He started his career in Belgium, spending eight years at Turbize which was his boyhood club. Lambot then went on to play for other Belgian clubs such as Virton, Royal Antwerp, Lierse and Circle Brugge.

Speaking about joining his new club, Lambot said, "I am really happy to be a Highlander and am looking forward to the Indian Super League experience. I can’t wait to get started with the team."

NorthEast United FC signed Lambot to add experience to their defence

NorthEast United Executive Director Priya Runchal stated:

"Defence was one of the areas where we needed an experienced campaigner to guide the younger players and in Benjamin, we saw the right fit for that role. We are confident in his abilities and believe that he will have a significant role to play in the upcoming campaign."

Lambot possesses good aerial ability, along with an excellent judgement of the game which leads to him always being at the right place at the right time.

NorthEast United FC have already signed the likes of Portuguese winger Luis Machado, last season's I-League winner VP Suhair and Mauritanian international Khassa Camara among others. They are increasingly looking like one of the teams to watch out for in the upcoming season.