ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC sign former Sydney FC  defender Jacob Tratt from A-League

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC announced the arrival of 25-year old Australian centre-back Jacob Tratt from A-League side Perth Glory. The New South Wales defender has penned a one-year deal with the Juggernauts.

Odisha is Jacob Tratt's first playing stint outside the Australian football leagues

Jacob Tratt began his youth football career with A-League side Sydney FC as a captain in the 2013-14 A-League National Youth League. He also played junior football for non-league Australian sides like the Western NSW Panthers and the Sutherland Sharks in New South Wales.

Tratt made his professional football debut with NSW Premier League side Sutherland Sharks in the 2013-14 Australian football season. After two seasons of football in the NSW Premier League, he penned a one-year deal with A-League side Sydney FC.

However, the centre-back cum right-back failed to get the right amount of game time with The Sky Blues. He went back to the NSW Premier League and joined Sydney United 58. Tratt made his comeback to the A-League and joined New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix.

Tratt had a decent 2016-17 season in the A-League as he made 20 appearances and also scored a goal. However he was demoted to the reserves side in New Zealand and he returned to his junior league club Sutherland Sharks in the 2017-18 season.

Tratt joined Sydney FC on loan in the 2018-19 season before moving to Perth Glory in the 2019-20 season. He played 16 games in the A-League 2019/20 season and helped his side finish 6th and qualify for the League Finals. Perth Glory bowed out of the Championship race with a 2-0 semi-final loss to Sydney FC.

On the signing of the Australian centre-back, Odisha FC head coach Mr. Stuart Baxter said:

"We are pleased to secure Jacob's signature. He is a physically strong player with good functional technique, who can develop further. His attributes shall add to our defensive line and bolster our squad depth."

Jacob Tratt showed excitement at his arrival at Odisha FC and said:

"I am excited and grateful for this opportunity at Odisha FC. I'm looking forward to working with coach Stuart Baxter in contributing to the success of the club in the upcoming season."

Jacob Tratt is Odisha FC's fourth foreign signing. Odisha FC is expected to be a well-oiled defensive unit with the likes of Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, George de Souza, and Hendry Antonay at the back.