ISL 2020/21 pre-season friendlies: Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC pick up wins

Sahal Abdul Samad and Gary Hooper got on the scoresheet for Kerala Blasters as they secured a 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC ahead of the 2020/21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Joyner Lourenco scored for Jamshedpur FC but fired his goal in at the wrong end, as his own goal helped the Blasters conclude their final ISL pre-season friendly game on a winning note.

NorthEast United FC defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1#Indianfootball #ISL #Preseason #Friendlies — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 14, 2020

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna handed new signing Albino Gomes a start in goal ahead of Bilal Khan. Bakary Kone, who joined up with the squad recently, was also handed a start alongside Costa Nhamoinesu and Jessel Carneiro in a back three.

Prashant K, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, and Sergio Cidoncha played in midfield with new signing Gary Hooper playing as a center-forward. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC manager Owen Coyle named a strong starting XI with TP Rehenesh in goal. Aitor Monroy, Peter Hartley, Jackichand Singh, and Nerijus Valskis were also among the starters.

Sahal Abdul Samad opened the scoring for the Kerala Blasters before the lead was eventually doubled by Gary Hooper. Joyner scored an own-goal as the Blasters now look ahead to their first ISL fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan on the 20th of November.

Kerala Blasters starting 11: Albino, Costa, Kone, Jessel, Prashant, Sahal, Cidoncha, Vicente, Ritwik, Nong and Hooper



Jamshedpur starting 11: Rehenesh, Dinliana, Joyner, Hartley, Mandi, Aitor, Amarjit, Alex, Jackichand, Aniket and Valskis#Indianfootball #ISL #Friendlies — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 14, 2020

ISL pre-season friendly: NorthEast United FC defeat Hyderabad FC 2-1

Elsewhere in Goa, NorthEast United FC claimed their first pre-season friendly win after defeating Hyderabad FC 2-1. While NorthEast is yet to lose a pre-season game, this is Hyderabad FC's second loss.

The defeat meant that Manuel Marquez's side managed just the one victory in their four pre-season games with two losses and a draw. The win came in their previous match against Juan Ferrando's FC Goa where they went on to win 4-2.

Despite the inconsistency in results, Marquez will be pleased with his attacking unit and the way they have managed to score goals and create chances. The likes of Aridane Santana and Abhishek Halder will be key to the club's chances of avoiding a last-place finish as they did in the previous ISL season.