ISL 2020-21 pre-season friendly: Angulo scores as FC Goa smash three past Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa claimed their second consecutive ISL 2020-21 pre-season friendly victory following a 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. The dominant performance came on the back of the Gaurs' 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC last week.

Igor Angulo, Princeton Rebello, and Sanson Periera were all on the scoresheet for the FC Goa. 36-year-old striker Angulo found the back of the net for the second consecutive game. FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando used all six of his overseas players while Chennaiyin FC Coach Csaba Laszlo used just two of his overseas recruits - Memo and Eli Sabia.

While FC Goa has a hundred percent win record in their pre-season so far, Chennaiyin FC has lost both their pre-season fixtures, with their first match ending in a 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC.

Head coach Laszlo's team have failed to score a single goal in their pre-season so far, which will give him cause for worry. Chennaiyin FC's final pre-season fixture is against Odisha FC on November 15th.

FC Goa on the other hand has two friendlies in hand against Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on the 11th and 14th of this month.

Rafael Crivellaro returns for Chennaiyin FC ahead of ISL 2020/21

Chennaiyin FC's star player, Rafael Crivellaro, returned to training on Sunday, after completing his quarantine period. The Brazilian attacking midfielder was the most important cog of the Chennaiyin FC side last season and played a vital role in the side's journey to the final against ATK.

The 31-year-old will be expected to start the game against Odisha FC next week. Chennaiyin FC kick-off their Indian Super League 2020/21 campaign on the 24th of November against a solid Jamshedpur FC side at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama.

The returning Crivellaro, captain Fatkhuloev, and Isma Goncaves will be the key men for the Chennai-based team and aim to rediscover the splendid form they showed towards the back end of last season.