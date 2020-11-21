ISL 2020-21: Ranbir Kapoor shares a message for Mumbai City FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) started on a grand note with ATK Mohun Bagan winning the opening game by a narrow margin against Kerala Blasters. Roy Krishna's goal in the 67th minute proved sufficient for ATK Mohun Bagan to take all the three points home.

In the second game of the season, Mumbai City FC are up against NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan.

Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor shared a special message for the team ahead of their opening game in ISL 2020-21. He wished them best of luck for the season and said that he's looking forward to seeing them win the trophy.

"I hope you stay positive, play hard, have fun and bring the cup this time," Ranbir Kapoor wrote on social media.

Amidst the pandemic, the All India Football Federation has taken a big step to conduct the league. Three stadiums across Goa will host the league this season.

Mumbai City FC will play their opening match against NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The team will be looking to start its season on a positive note and take that momentum forward.

Mumbai City FC roped in Sergio Lobera as their manager after he parted his ways with FC Goa at the end of the previous season. The manager led his side to the title shield victory and the Mumbai-based franchise will be relying on him to help the side make it to the playoffs this season.

Mumbai City FC are even stronger now after signing star players from FC Goa like Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai and Hugo Boumous. They have even bolstered their attacking department by roping in Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche and local sensation Farukh Choudhary.

With a tie-up with the City Football Group, the team has spent a huge amount on signing contracts with experienced players, which makes them one of the strongest teams on paper.