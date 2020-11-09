ISL 2020-21: Salary caps in ISL Season 7 explained

The seventh season of the ISL (Indian Super League) will arrive with a host of changes to the way things have been done in previous seasons.

Some of these changes have been enforced due to mandatory health and safety precautions that have had to be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some others have been enforced in an effort to provide a level playing field in the competition.

In the ISL this year, the salary cap will continue to be INR 16.5 crores, which was a measure that was introduced last season and will continue into this season as well.

ISL Salary Cap explained

Well, the salary cap dictates that clubs cannot spend more than INR 16.5 crores on player salaries. This number does not include the transfer fees paid for a player. However, loan wages are included in this cap.

There have been various arguments, both for a salary cap and against it. A salary cap ensures that clubs do not have an advantage simply by spending more than their rivals outright. At the same time, it does also restrict payments based on merit to a certain extent.

Besides, a salary cap means that the ISL will not be able to attract a player beyond a certain profile.

A representative for Inter Milan medio Radja Nainggolan offered the ‘world class’– exact words – player to ISL club. His salary expectations were 5 million Euros (approx. Rs 42.5 crore). He was told, “No Indian club is in a financial position to pay such an amount.” — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 8, 2020

The ISL will be played in the same format as last season, with teams playing a round-robin home-and-away format league stage. The top four teams with the most points at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs, which will be held in a home-and-away two-legged tie to determine the finalists.

The teams are currently training in their respective, bio-secure training facilities as managers take charge of pre-season training. The first match of the ISL will take place between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20.