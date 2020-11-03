ISL 2020-21: Telecast channel, where to watch and live streaming details

The seventh edition of the ISL (Indian Super League) is all set to kick off in Goa on the 20th of November, with the opening match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan sure to generate tremendous interest.

The ISL is going to be held in unique circumstances this time as it's the first time the entire tournament will be played within one state, across three venues. The decision to conduct the tournament this way was considered the safest option, with the coronavirus pandemic still acting as an impediment to normal life.

The schedule for the ISL has been released till January 11 so far, with the rest of the schedule to be released in due course of time once the dates for the Asian competitions are confirmed.

Each team has a designated venue out of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; Tilak Maidan, Vasco and the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. Matches that the teams play at their respective designated venues will be counted as 'home' matches while those played at other venues will be counted as 'away' matches.

There are two start timings for the ISL games this season. On days of double headers, the matches will start at 5PM and 7:30PM, while on single matchdays, the kickoff time will be 7:30 PM.

ISL 2020-21 Telecast and Streaming details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the ISL. Star Sports 2 SD / HD and Star Sports 3 SD /HD will bring the ISL 2020-21 telecast live on the TV channels in India and the sub-continent countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The matches can also be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jalsha Movies will broadcast the matches in Bengali, Asianet Movies in Malayalam, and Asianet Suvarna Plus in Kannada, in addition to Hindi commentary on Star Sports 3, Star Gold and Star Utsav.