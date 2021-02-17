'The match was very even till the first goal,' says Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna after 4-0 loss to Hyderabad FC

Kerala Blasters were outclassed 4-0 by Hyderabad FC in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Tuesday.

The contest at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa was evenly matched in a goalless first-half. Kerala Blasters were presented with two gilt-edged chances in the first 45 minutes, but failed to make them count.

After the break, Bakary Kone made two errors at the back, with Hyderabad FC's Fran Sandaza (58', 63') capitalizing on both occasions to score a brace. Speaking to the media after the match, Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said:

"If you see only the result, we lost 4-0. But, I think we played decently in the first half. We had the best two chances to score, one from Prasanth (Karuthadathkuni) and the other from Gary Hooper. I think the match was very even till the first goal. Unfortunately, we made another defensive mistake and conceded the second goal. Then, the match was finished. In my opinion, we are training well in the training ground. But, we are not getting the results of the training in the pitch."

Kerala Blasters collapsed like a pack of cards after the change of sides. The Tuskers were poor and were duly punished by Hyderabad FC in the second-half.

"When you are in a bad mood in terms of results, you are not strong mentally. For us, it is important to score first. Then, we have chances. In this season, if we are conceding first, it becomes very hard for us," Vicuna mentioned.

Football is a sport of mistakes: Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna

Against Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters gave an example of how not to defend. Kibu Vicuna acknowledged those mistakes.

"Football is a sport of mistakes. We are working in the training session to avoid mistakes. But, the players commit mistakes. Senior players coming with a lot of experience are committing mistakes. The whole season it is happening," Vicuna said.

The only positive from Kerala Blasters' underwhelming campaign this season has been the chance given to youngsters. Against Hyderabad FC, Givson Singh and Ayush Adhikari got the opportunity to showcase their talent.

"The boys are training well. We have also other youngsters. Jeakson (Singh Moirangthem) had an injury. Sahal (Abdul Samad) and Rahul (Kannoly Praveen) too. Prabhsukhan (Singh Gill) the second choice goalkeeper. It is important the young players get chances because they deserve and not because they are young," Vicuna signed off.

Kerala Blasters will next face Chennaiyin FC on Sunday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. They have just three victories to their name this season and will be eager to get another one.