ISL 2020-21: "We knew the plans of ATK Mohun Bagan," - Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera after win 

Mumbai City FC's winning spree in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season continued as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan in a top of the table clash. The Islanders are now unbeaten in their last nine matches. Their only defeat of the season came against NorthEast United FC in their curtain-raiser.

ATK Mohun Bagan played very defensively in the first half. Apart from their striker Roy Krishna, everyone was behind the ball as they looked to hit Mumbai City FC on the counter. However, the Islanders didn't lose their patience and created good opportunities in the first half.

"We knew the plan of ATK Mohun Bagan. We kept the last days to improve the level against a very good defensive team. I am happy with the performance of my team, especially in the first half. I think we created chances and had good opportunities before half-time," said Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera.

"Every game is different. I am not concerned about the stats. We know that ATK Mohun Bagan is a very dangerous team. They have very good strikers. I think we were balanced today and our attack and defense was very well," he further added.

"My wish is to win the ISL trophy," says Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera

Sergio Lobera's side looks impregnable at the current form (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC are now five points ahead of second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan in the points table. However, Sergio Lobera believes that anything can happen as the league has only reached the halfway mark.

"This game was important but as I told before the game, this is not the conclusion. It's an important victory and important points for us, but we have reached only half of the season. We are going to play 10 games more. Everything is possible to change in this short league. We are playing 3 games in 7 days or 9 days. We need to keep our performance and improve things," he said.

Even Habas' ultra-defensive approach could not contain Sergio Lobera's free-flowing Mumbai City. ACL looks a closer target now for the Sky Blues. Indian Football is set to benefit from MCFC's entry into the ACL as they will most probably retain a full squad.#IndianFootball — Sayak Dipta (@sayakdd28) January 11, 2021

Sergio Lobera has rotated his squad very well throughout the season and has set his sights on the ISL trophy.

"I am very happy with my squad. I said earlier that this is a very special season with very special circumstances and we need to adapt quickly in different scenarios. My wish and all the team's wish is to try to win the trophy. We are working to achieve this," he concluded.