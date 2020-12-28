ISL 2020-21: "We lost because they played with more attitude," says Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca after loss to Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad FC lost their second consecutive match in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as Kerala Blasters beat them 2-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC looked like a disjointed unit and at times, it felt as if the intent was lacking from the side. Aridane Santana had two golden opportunities in the first half to score a goal, but couldn't strike the ball cleanly.

Full Time at Bambolim and a hard result to take.



Fran Sandaza, who made his ISL debut for Hyderabad FC, could have equalized in the 86th minute of the match. But, Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes produced a fine save to preserve the lead.

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca was highly disappointed with the performance of his side. Speaking to the media after the match, the Spaniard explained that his side lacked intent, and Kerala Blasters deserved to walk away as the winners.

"I think we lost because they played with more attitude. If the attitude fails it's impossible to win. When the scoreline was nil-nil, we thought that we are a very big team. We had very clear chances. I think only for the attitude, they deserved to win.

"Not only in football, in everything that you do in your life, if you don't have a good attitude, it is better you stay in the hotel and don't come here. I am very disappointed. Kerala (Blasters) ran more than our team. This may be my fault because I didn't explain this game properly," he added.

People are speaking too much about Liston: Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca

Liston Colaco started the match for Hyderabad FC against Kerala Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Liston Colaco started the match for Hyderabad FC in the right wing and swapped positions with Halicharan Narzary constantly. The youngster accumulated two assists before the match, but couldn't create a single chance against Kerala Blasters.

"I think that people are speaking too much about him. After three-four seasons, this is the first season where he is playing regularly. He shouldn't listen to other people who say this guy is ready for the national team. Liston (Colaco) will be a very good player. He has to improve a lot of things and he knows that. Maybe if the people don't speak too much about him, it will be better for Liston," Roca signed off.