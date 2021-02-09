"I felt we lost two points" - Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera on FC Goa's last-gasp equalizer

Mumbai City FC shared the spoils with FC Goa in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Rowllin Borges scored what seemed to be the winning goal for the Islanders in the 90th minute, but Ishan Pandita restored parity for Goa in the dying embers of the game.

Mumbai City FC took the lead through Hugo Boumous in the 20th minute before Adam Le Fondre doubled his side's advantage by nodding home a free header.

However, goals from Glan Martins and Igor Angulo brought FC Goa back into the game, which ultimately finished 3-3.

"Obviously, I felt we lost two points. We had three points till the 96th minute of the match. But, in the last action, we lost two points. I think the biggest problem was that we didn't manage the situation when we were 2-0. We gave them the opportunities to come back in the game. We believed and fought till the end, but finally we couldn't win," said Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera at the post-match press conference.

Mumbai City FC have conceded the second-least number of goals (11) in the ISL this season. However, seven of those have come in their last four matches. When asked about his team's defensive set-up, Sergio Lobera said:

"We are working very well in the defense. Only in one game now today, maybe we had mistakes and conceded easy goals, especially the third goal. But I am happy with the global vision of the team."

"I don't feel any pressure" - Sergio Lobera on ATK Mohun Bagan breathing down Mumbai City FC's neck

🌟 𝐖𝐄'𝐑𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇! 🌟



First team to qualify for the 2020/21 #HeroISL semi-final ✅



Break the record to seek the quickest semi-final qualification in #HeroISL history ✅#AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mAxjJ5Dypr — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 8, 2021

The winner of the ISL league phase will get the League Winners' Shield and the opportunity to play in the AFC Champions League. Mumbai City FC are currently atop the standings with 34 points from 16 matches. ATK Mohun Bagan, who have 30 points from 15 matches, are breathing down their neck.

However, Sergio Lobero insisted that he is under no pressure, with Mumbai City FC becoming the first team to reach the playoffs.

"No, I don't feel any pressure. Our target is to try to arrive at the final game against ATK Mohun Bagan with a distance of four points. Everything will be decided in the last game. Hopefully, we should be able to arrive with four points difference. But they are doing a very great job. This is a very competitive league. I am happy because we have reached the first playoffs. We became the first team to do so. I am very happy with that. We need to continue improving and focus on our next game against Bengaluru FC," Lobera further added.

Mumbai City FC will next face Bengaluru FC on February 15th at the same venue.